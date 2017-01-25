Look at me! 27 must-see selfies from January
A couple takes a selfie on a frozen Paris lake on Sunday, January 22.
Film director Ava DuVernay takes a selfie with a group of actors at the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 7. The actors around DuVernay, starting from bottom right and going counter-clockwise, are Thandie Newton, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Mahershala Ali, Sterling K. Brown, Brian Tyree Henry and Tracee Ellis Ross.
Two young men take a selfie with US President Donald Trump as they visit a wax museum in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, January 20.
Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon takes selfies with fans after the Sooners' Sugar Bowl win in New Orleans on Monday, January 2.
Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton holds a torch Monday, January 16, during the city's annual march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
A fan takes a photo with actor Richard Gere, right, at a Buddhist meditation center in Bodh Gaya, India, on Thursday, January 12.
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend, Heather Milligan, take a selfie during a party in Going, Austria, on Friday, January 20. Schwarzenegger was born in Austria.
Marco Schreyl uses a selfie stick as he co-hosts The Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday, January 9. With Schreyl on stage are co-host Eva Longoria and some of the world's top soccer players: from left, Manuel Neuer, Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos.
A woman takes a selfie on Uludag, a Turkish mountain that is a popular spot for winter sports, on Tuesday, January 17.
Actress Elizabeth Olsen, attending the "Ingrid Goes West" premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, takes a silly selfie Friday, January 20, in Park City, Utah.
Vin Diesel, left, and Samuel L. Jackson -- stars of the new movie "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" -- take a selfie at the film's Hollywood premiere on Thursday, January 19.
Then-Vice President Joe Biden takes a selfie with US Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Blumenthal's children Claire and David during a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, January 3.
