Soon, you'll be able to legally run a red light in Ohio (Sort of)

(CNN) A new state law that takes effect in March will let drivers in Ohio legally drive through a red light.

But on one condition: Drivers, after first coming to a full stop at the light, must believe that the red light is malfunctioning before driving through it.

If that sounds like an invitation to roll up to every red light and keep on trucking, that's not the intention. But many worry that's exactly what will happen.

"I don't know if it's the wisest decision. People are already in a hurry going nowhere anyway," driving instructor Charlie Allen told CNN affiliate WBNS.

Police aren't happy about it either.

