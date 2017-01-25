Breaking News

Guo Pei: The Chinese master couturier behind Rihanna's most daring look

By Stephy Chung, Husain Amer, Shen Lu, Stella Ko, CNN

Updated 8:32 AM ET, Wed January 25, 2017

Chinese master couturier Guo Pei
Chinese master couturier Guo Pei

Beijing, China (CNN)The 2015 Met Gala was a breakout fashion moment for China.

Most notably, it marked the opening of the Costume Institute's "China: Through the Looking Glass" exhibition, which went on to become the Metropolitan Museum of Art's fifth most-visited show of all time.
But it was also the moment Rihanna wore an elaborately embroidered, fur-trimmed creation designed by couturier Guo Pei on the red carpet, introducing the Chinese designer to a global audience.
    The cape and gown -- in a glorious golden yellow, a color once reserved for the emperor -- took Guo and her team nearly two years to make. Capturing headlines around the world, the dress became one of the event's most unforgettable outfits.
      "I was very touched the first time Rihanna wore that dress," Guo told CNN at her Beijing atelier. "I think dresses are meant to be worn and that's why designers need very good models. I think Rihanna and that piece of work have merged together, and she has given the dress a new life."
      Rihanna arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art&#39;s Costume Institute Gala
      Rihanna arrives at the 2015 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala
      In the exhibition, one of Guo's works, titled Dajin ("Magnificent Gold"), was even more labor intensive -- representing approximately 50,000 hours of work.
      "I designed it nearly a decade ago. Dajin was part of a collection inspired by the concept of rebirth and clothes worn during the Napoleonic Wars," said Guo, who employs some 500 artisans to bring her intricate visions to life.
      "I think there has been a lot of talk about haute couture dying out, but I believe in rebirth and the cycle of life."
      "Arabian 1002th Night" collection
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Arabian 1002th Night" collection
      Hide Caption
      1 of 27
      This dress is called "Dajin," but is also known as Magnificent Gold. Embroidered with gold and pearls, it required more than 50,000 hours of work.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Samsara" collection
      Hide Caption
      2 of 27
      This beaming golden dress was featured inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art's "China: Through the Looking Glass" exhibition in 2015.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Samsara" collection
      Hide Caption
      3 of 27
      Rihanna wore this bright yellow creation to the 2015 Met Gala. Guo Pei and her team spent around 8,000 hours working on it. The dress is made of fox fur and Italian silk, and weighs 25 kg.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Arabian 1002th Night" collection
      Hide Caption
      4 of 27
      Guo designed a costume for opera singer Song Zuying's performance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics closing ceremony.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Arabian 1002th Night" collection
      Hide Caption
      5 of 27
      Guo Pei's Spring-Summer 2010 collection showcased 16 works, and featured model Carmen Dell'Orefice, who was 78 at the time.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Arabian 1002th Night" collection
      Hide Caption
      6 of 27
      The collection included origami-like, three-dimensional boleros with ornate gold applique, as well as elaborate metallic headgear.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Arabian 1002th Night" collection
      Hide Caption
      7 of 27
      Guo Pei fused elements of Arabic culture and attire with her own Chinese aesthetics for the collection.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Arabian 1002th Night" collection
      Hide Caption
      8 of 27
      The collection also featured a Japanese-inspired dress.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Arabian 1002th Night" collection
      Hide Caption
      9 of 27
      Born in 1967 during China's Cultural Revolution, Guo grew up wearing a uniform with almost no variation.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "An Amazing Journey in a Childhood Dream" collection
      Hide Caption
      10 of 27
      Anything considered bourgeois was banned at the height of the Cultural Revolution. Guo dreamed of beautiful clothes and accessories, which eventually inspired her creations.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "An Amazing Journey in a Childhood Dream" collection
      Hide Caption
      11 of 27
      In 1982, Guo was accepted into the Beijing School of Industrial Design, where she studied drawing, sketching and pattern-making. She began her career as a children's clothing designer in 1987 and opened her own venture, called Rose Studio, with her husband in 1997.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "An Amazing Journey in a Childhood Dream" collection
      Hide Caption
      12 of 27
      In her 2007 collection, "An Amazing Journey in a Childhood Dream," Guo tells a fairy tale from a child's perspective.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "An Amazing Journey in a Childhood Dream" collection
      Hide Caption
      13 of 27
      Guo used pink, blue and yellow fabrics to convey a sweet and romantic mood.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "An Amazing Journey in a Childhood Dream" collection
      Hide Caption
      14 of 27
      Guo's 2015 "Garden of the Soul" collection took its inspiration from an old Chinese saying: "There is a kingdom in a flower, a wisdom in a leaf."
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Garden of the Soul" collection
      Hide Caption
      15 of 27
      The collection included a line of cosmetics by makeup brand MAC, with lip gloss, eye shadow, and blush in natural colors that complemented the clothes.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Garden of the Soul" collection
      Hide Caption
      16 of 27
      Guo's favorite color is blue, and it is dominant in both her makeup and clothes.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Garden of the Soul" collection
      Hide Caption
      17 of 27
      The designer celebrated the Chinese lunar year of the dragon with her mythology-inspired collection, "Legend of the Dragon," in 2012.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Legend of the Dragon" collection
      Hide Caption
      18 of 27
      The dragon is considered a very auspicious symbol in Chinese culture, and represents strength, power and good luck.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Legend of the Dragon" collection
      Hide Caption
      19 of 27
      Guo's collection brought dragon motifs to life through golden embroidery and crystal embellishments.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Legend of the Dragon" collection
      Hide Caption
      20 of 27
      The collection took Guo and her team almost three years to complete.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Legend of the Dragon" collection
      Hide Caption
      21 of 27
      One of the dresses in the collection, called Dragon Lady, incorporates 465,756 hand-beaded pearls.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Legend of the Dragon" collection
      Hide Caption
      22 of 27
      Guo's "Samsara" collection from 2006 was her first haute couture show.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Samsara" collection
      Hide Caption
      23 of 27
      Guo said: "I am passionate about haute couture, for it freezes life at that moment. Unlike ready-to-wear, which simply gets popular and forgotten, real couture has an everlasting charm."
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Samsara" collection
      Hide Caption
      24 of 27
      The collection was inspired by French leader Napoleon's military uniforms, which she saw at the Army Museum in Paris.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Samsara" collection
      Hide Caption
      25 of 27
      She used various shades of blue to express reincarnation and the cycle of life.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      "Samsara" collection
      Hide Caption
      26 of 27
      Guo aimed to convey a sense of immortality.
      Photos: Whimsical works by Chinese couturier Guo Pei
      Design from "Samsara" collection
      Hide Caption
      27 of 27
      Reviving glamour

      Although only recently recognized in the West, Guo has been working for almost 30 years, and shows no signs of slowing down. Last year, she made her debut at Paris Couture Week, and was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People.
      Lucy Liu, a client of two years and a close friend, believes its Guo's love for her work, delicate embroidery and whimsical themes (many of her pieces are inspired by legends and fairy tales) that set her apart from her contemporaries.
      Guo Pei
      Photos: Chinese fashion designers to watch
      Guo Pei
      Hide Caption
      1 of 10
      Uma Wang
      Photos: Chinese fashion designers to watch
      Uma Wang

"She's taking it very slow, but focuses all her attentions on the materials, and I think that's what's really key," Williams says. "She has a very strong aesthetic. She's bringing in a little bit of a Chinese look, but it's also catering to the Western market."

      "She's taking it very slow, but focuses all her attentions on the materials, and I think that's what's really key," Williams says. "She has a very strong aesthetic. She's bringing in a little bit of a Chinese look, but it's also catering to the Western market."
      Hide Caption
      2 of 10
      Ryan Lo
      Photos: Chinese fashion designers to watch
      Ryan Lo
      Hide Caption
      3 of 10
      Ban Xiao Xue
      Photos: Chinese fashion designers to watch
      Ban Xiao Xue
      Hide Caption
      4 of 10
      Masha Ma
      Photos: Chinese fashion designers to watch
      Masha Ma
      Hide Caption
      5 of 10
      Haizhen Wang
      Photos: Chinese fashion designers to watch
      Haizhen Wang
      Hide Caption
      6 of 10
      Ffixxed
      Photos: Chinese fashion designers to watch
      Ffixxed

"There are a lot of space there for things that are new and young and maybe a little more experimental, and a real appreciation of quality and production and finer details," said the designers.

      "There are a lot of space there for things that are new and young and maybe a little more experimental, and a real appreciation of quality and production and finer details," said the designers.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 10
      Huishan Zhang
      Photos: Chinese fashion designers to watch
      Huishan Zhang
      Hide Caption
      8 of 10
      Laurence Xu has shown his work at Paris' invitation-only haute couture fashion week since July 2013. "I was born to be a fashion designer," he tells Williams in the book. "I also carry a strong sense of purpose to promote the combination of Chinese and Western elements on the international stage."
      Photos: Chinese fashion designers to watch
      Laurence Xu
      Hide Caption
      9 of 10
      Chictopia
      Photos: Chinese fashion designers to watch
      Chictopia
      Hide Caption
      10 of 10
      fashion china guo pei 2fashion china uma wang 2fashion china ryan lo 1fashion china ban xiao xuefashion china masha mafashion china haizhen wangfashion china ffixxedfashion china huishan zhangfashion china laurence xufashion china chictopia
      "I think Guo Pei has a wild imagination compared to haute couture designers from the West," she said of the designer in an interview with CNN. "I think her life experiences are infused into her design, especially her emotions and her passion towards design."
      As she shows CNN a box of heavy threads spun from real gold, purchased from a vintage shop in Paris, it's clear that, while modern, her designs are rooted in traditional craftsmanship.
      "I do feel like old glamor doesn't exist anymore," Guo lamented, holding one of the spools.
      "If you think about it, these handmade materials should be the core of haute couture. If we don't have raw materials as pure as this gold thread, how can we compare modern craftsmanship to what it was? Despite society's advancements, we are losing what is very special."
      Watch the video above to find out more about Guo Pei, and the three objects she feels best represent her.

      CNN's Momo Moussa and Olivia Chan contributed to this report.