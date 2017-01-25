Beijing, China (CNN) The 2015 Met Gala was a breakout fashion moment for China.

Most notably, it marked the opening of the Costume Institute's "China: Through the Looking Glass" exhibition, which went on to become the Metropolitan Museum of Art's fifth most-visited show of all time.

But it was also the moment Rihanna wore an elaborately embroidered, fur-trimmed creation designed by couturier Guo Pei on the red carpet, introducing the Chinese designer to a global audience.

The cape and gown -- in a glorious golden yellow, a color once reserved for the emperor -- took Guo and her team nearly two years to make. Capturing headlines around the world, the dress became one of the event's most unforgettable outfits.

"I was very touched the first time Rihanna wore that dress," Guo told CNN at her Beijing atelier. "I think dresses are meant to be worn and that's why designers need very good models. I think Rihanna and that piece of work have merged together, and she has given the dress a new life."

