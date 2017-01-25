Story highlights Lavrov: Russia shares President Trump's desire for "re-establishing normal relations"

(CNN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for the "re-establishment of normal relations" between Russia and the United States under the Trump administration.

His desire for better US-Russian relations on Wednesday echoes previous statements by US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Following the difficult relations we had under Barack Obama, President Putin is ready to meet in the interests of global security and stability," Lavrov said, in remarks to Russia's lower house of parliament. "We share the position expressed by President Trump for re-establishing normal relations. This means we need to work in a businesslike way."

Lavrov also urged a normalization of ties between Russia and the European Union and said "Russophobia" must be combated.

"We cannot build our relations other than on mutual respect," he said.