Russian lawmakers back bill decriminalizing some domestic violence

Story highlights Bill decriminalizes first offenses that don't cause serious physical harm

Kremlin says 'creating solid families is a priority'

Moscow (CNN) A bill that would decriminalize some forms of domestic violence in Russia passed a key stage in the Duma on Wednesday.

The bill, dubbed the "slapping law," decriminalizes a first offense of domestic violence that does not seriously injure the person, making it a less serious administrative offense. The bill also includes violence against children.

More than 85% of legislators in Russia's Duma approved the bill -- seen as part of President Vladimir Putin's drive to appease conservative pushing "traditional family values" -- on Wednesday in its second reading. It will need a third reading and vote before going to the upper house and then to the president to sign into law.

The bill's sponsors, including conservative senator Yelena Mizulina, say the proposed law would simply bring family law into line with reforms passed last summer that loosened punishment for other minor assaults.

Mizulina, a staunch proponent of traditional values, was also the author of Russia's controversial "gay propaganda law," which prohibits "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relationships."

