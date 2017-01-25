Pope forces conservative out in condom battle

Story highlights Pope Francis was dragged into a dispute that started with condom distribution

Rome (CNN) Pope Francis has forced the head of an ancient Catholic order to resign in an unusually public rebuke of conservative leadership within the Catholic Church.

The Pope was dragged into a dispute about condom distribution last year, when a top official of the Knights of Malta was fired over links between the order and charities that gave out birth control.

Francis refused to back the termination of Knights of Malta Grand Chancellor Albrecht von Boeselager, and after the battle simmered for months, the Pope asked von Boeselager's boss, Knights of Malta Grand Master Matthew Festing, to resign.

Knights of Malta spokeswoman Marianna Balfour told CNN on Wednesday that Festing, 67, agreed to step down from what would normally be a life-long position.

The Vatican said the two men met Tuesday and the Pope accepted the resignation on Wednesday.

