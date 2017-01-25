Story highlights Five people still considered missing after avalanche wrecked central Italian hotel

Judicial inquiries will look into "delays and responsibilities," Prime Minister says

(CNN) The death toll from the avalanche that wrecked Hotel Rigopiano in Italy's Abruzzo region is now 24, according to the Italian wire service ANSA.

Firefighters recovered six more bodies from the site of the destroyed hotel, lowering the number of people missing after the disaster to five.

Eleven people survived the disaster, nine of whom were plucked from the hotel ruins by rescue teams, ANSA reported.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni lauded Italy's emergency and rescue teams, calling them "exemplary citizens" during an address to the country's Senate on Wednesday, the wire service reported.

"The gratitude to the 11,000 people who have intervened to save lives must be strong and unanimous," he was quoted as saying.

Read More