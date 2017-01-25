Frozen Danube river creates perfect conditions for ice hockey

Story highlights Local residents ice skate and play ice hockey on the Danube in Austria, Vienna

In early January, freezing temperatures see the Danube in Budapest start to ice over

(CNN) Parts of the Danube River in Vienna, Austria, have frozen solid, attracting dozens of local residents to venture out onto the ice to skate and play ice hockey.

Cecille Apolinares, who has lived in the capital for 17 years, captured people playing ice hockey on the river. She told CNN: "The weather for this month is always negative. It's colder than the previous years. It was snowing last week but this week no snow & no rain."

Earlier in the month in Budapest, Hungary, the Danube river began to freeze over, leaving the surface covered in patches of ice.

Parts of the river in Budapest, Hungary, started to freeze earlier in the month. "It was minus 17 celsius," Wigley told CNN.