Britain's navy keeps eye on Russia's 'ship of shame'

(CNN) Britain's defense secretary had some harsh words for the Russian military on Wednesday as UK warships and warplanes tracked Russia's only aircraft carrier through the English Channel.

"We are keeping a close eye on the Admiral Kuznetsov as it skulks back to Russia; a ship of shame whose mission has only extended the suffering of the Syrian people," Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said.

The carrier and its escort are on their way back to Russia after participating in airstrikes in Syria. They left the Mediterranean Sea earlier this month

Russia's air strikes in support of the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been crucial in helping them to gain the upper hand in the long-running conflict.

