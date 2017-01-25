Story highlights May says her government has a 'bold' Brexit plan

Opposition Labour has said the plan is long overdue

(CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to set out in detail for the first time her government's plan for leaving the European Union.

May, who has come under fire for failing to set out a vision for Brexit, told parliament Wednesday that the government would produce a white paper that would be scrutinized by lawmakers.

"I set out that bold plan for global Britain last week, and I recognize there is an appetite in this House to see that plan set out in a white paper," she said a Prime Minister's Questions in parliament on Wednesday.

"I can confirm to the house that the plan will be set out in a white paper published in this house."

May's government had previously argued that revealing details of the plan would jeopardize the country's position in negotiations with the EU.