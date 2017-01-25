Story highlights Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Romain Dauriac, have split after two years of marriage

They have a 2-year-old daughter

(CNN) Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Romain Dauriac, have split, a source with knowledge of the matter tells CNN.

Johansson and Dauriac were first spotted together in 2012 but didn't publicly confirm their romance until getting engaged in 2013.

The couple wed at a ranch in Montana in 2014, shortly after welcoming their daughter, Rose Dorothy.

The actress was spotted without her wedding ring at the Women's March in Washington D.C., last weekend.

