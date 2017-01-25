Madonna denies Malawian adoption reports

Story highlights Madonna is mother to 2 children from the country

She has a charity there

(CNN) Pop superstar Madonna says she is not planning to expand her family.

The singer is denying reports she has applied to adopt two more children from Malawi.

"I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home," a spokesperson on behalf of Madonna told CNN in a statement. "The rumors of an adoption process are untrue."

However, Malawi's judiciary spokesperson, Mlenga Mvula, told CNN the country's high court heard a request from Madonna to adopt two children on Wednesday and will rule on the matter in three weeks.

Madonna is mother to two Malawian children: son David Banda,11, who she adopted in 2006 and daughter Mercy James,11, who she adopted in 2009.

