Ed Asner, more pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 5:04 PM ET, Wed January 25, 2017

Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose 1970s TV show helped usher in a new era for women on television, died Wednesday, January 25, her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum said. Moore was 80 years old. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" debuted in 1970 and starred the actress as Mary Richards, a single career woman at a Minneapolis TV station. The series was hailed as the first modern woman's sitcom.
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose 1970s TV show helped usher in a new era for women on television, died Wednesday, January 25, her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum said. Moore was 80 years old. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" debuted in 1970 and starred the actress as Mary Richards, a single career woman at a Minneapolis TV station. The series was hailed as the first modern woman's sitcom.
Moore came to fame in "The Dick Van Dyke Show," a sitcom that ran from 1961-1966. She played Laura Petrie, the wife of Van Dyke's character.
Moore came to fame in "The Dick Van Dyke Show," a sitcom that ran from 1961-1966. She played Laura Petrie, the wife of Van Dyke's character.
Moore poses for a portrait in 1964. She began her career as a dancer.
Moore poses for a portrait in 1964. She began her career as a dancer.
Moore and Van Dyke hold Emmy Awards in 1966. Moore won two Emmys for "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and four for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
Moore and Van Dyke hold Emmy Awards in 1966. Moore won two Emmys for "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and four for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
Moore and Julie Andrews appear in a scene from the 1967 film "Thoroughly Modern Millie."
Moore and Julie Andrews appear in a scene from the 1967 film "Thoroughly Modern Millie."
Moore and her second husband, Grant Tinker, attend the premiere of "Thoroughly Modern Millie." The two started the television production company MTM Enterprises, which produced "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" as well as such acclaimed series as "The Bob Newhart Show," "Hill Street Blues" and "St. Elsewhere."
Moore and her second husband, Grant Tinker, attend the premiere of "Thoroughly Modern Millie." The two started the television production company MTM Enterprises, which produced "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" as well as such acclaimed series as "The Bob Newhart Show," "Hill Street Blues" and "St. Elsewhere."
Moore puts her arm around her son, Richard, at a Teach Foundation benefit in 1968. Richard, Moore's only child, died in 1980 after he accidentally shot himself while handling a shotgun.
Moore puts her arm around her son, Richard, at a Teach Foundation benefit in 1968. Richard, Moore's only child, died in 1980 after he accidentally shot himself while handling a shotgun.
Moore, Robert Wagner and Barbara Rhoades, right, appear in the 1968 film "Don't Just Stand There!"
Moore, Robert Wagner and Barbara Rhoades, right, appear in the 1968 film "Don't Just Stand There!"
Moore poses for a photo circa 1968.
Moore poses for a photo circa 1968.
Moore plays opposite Elvis Presley in the 1969 movie "Change of Habit."
Moore plays opposite Elvis Presley in the 1969 movie "Change of Habit."
The opening sequence of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" -- with Moore twirling and tossing her cap -- became iconic.
The opening sequence of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" -- with Moore twirling and tossing her cap -- became iconic.
Moore plays Mary Richards on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in 1971.
Moore plays Mary Richards on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in 1971.
Moore, in the pink shirt, poses with cast members of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in 1974. Clockwise from Moore are Gavin MacLeod, Betty White, Ed Asner, Ted Knight and Georgia Engel. The show ended in 1977 but spurred several spinoffs, including "Rhoda" and "The Lou Grant Show."
Moore, in the pink shirt, poses with cast members of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in 1974. Clockwise from Moore are Gavin MacLeod, Betty White, Ed Asner, Ted Knight and Georgia Engel. The show ended in 1977 but spurred several spinoffs, including "Rhoda" and "The Lou Grant Show."
Moore dances in "Mary's Incredible Dream," a CBS special in 1975.
Moore dances in "Mary's Incredible Dream," a CBS special in 1975.
"Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile," said her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum.
"Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile," said her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum.
Moore visits Moscow's Red Square in 1976.
Moore visits Moscow's Red Square in 1976.
Moore accepts a People's Choice Award in 1977.
Moore accepts a People's Choice Award in 1977.
Moore acts with Timothy Hutton in 1980's "Ordinary People." For her role in the film, she was nominated for a best actress Oscar.
Moore acts with Timothy Hutton in 1980's "Ordinary People." For her role in the film, she was nominated for a best actress Oscar.
Moore holds up the Golden Globe Award she won for "Ordinary People."
Moore holds up the Golden Globe Award she won for "Ordinary People."
Moore and Dudley Moore, no relation, appear in the 1982 film "Six Weeks."
Moore and Dudley Moore, no relation, appear in the 1982 film "Six Weeks."
Moore and her third husband, Robert Levine, attend the New York premiere of "The English Patient" in 1996. She was married to Levine when she died.
Moore and her third husband, Robert Levine, attend the New York premiere of "The English Patient" in 1996. She was married to Levine when she died.
Moore re-enacts her famous hat toss afer a bronze statue of her was unveiled in 2002. The statue was unveiled in Minneapolis, where "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" takes place.
Moore re-enacts her famous hat toss afer a bronze statue of her was unveiled in 2002. The statue was unveiled in Minneapolis, where "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" takes place.
Moore receives the David Angell Humanitarian Award from Larry King in 2002. The award was established by the American Screenwriters Association. Moore suffered from Type 1 diabetes and was chairwoman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Moore receives the David Angell Humanitarian Award from Larry King in 2002. The award was established by the American Screenwriters Association. Moore suffered from Type 1 diabetes and was chairwoman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Moore poses at her home in Greenwich, Connecticut in 2011.
Moore poses at her home in Greenwich, Connecticut in 2011.
Moore and Van Dyke share a moment on stage at the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Moore and Van Dyke share a moment on stage at the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
From left, Betty White, Moore and Valerie Harper sit together at a 2013 reunion of cast members from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
From left, Betty White, Moore and Valerie Harper sit together at a 2013 reunion of cast members from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
(CNN)The death of iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has sent waves of sadness through Hollywood and beyond.

Following her death, Moore's friends, former co-stars and famous fans shared their grief.
"A great lady I loved and owe so much to has left us. I will miss her," wrote Ed Asner on Twitter. "I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me."
    Carol Burnett released a statement, saying, "She will be so missed. She was a pioneer on television and also one of the sweetest, nicest people I ever knew."
      Bob Newhart called into CNN Wednesday and remembered Moore as a person who "cared a lot about actors."
      RELATED: Mary Tyler Moore turned the world on as comedy icon
      "Mary protected the actors and insisted they be treated with respect, which they were," he said. "I don't know that that exists anymore."
      He added: "She loved to work. That's what she lived for."
      Leslie Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corp, called Moore a "once-in-a-generation talent."
      "She will be long remembered as a gifted actress, television pioneer and a role model to so many," he said in a statement. "CBS has lost one of the very best to ever grace our airwaves and our industry has lost a true legend and friend."
      Though known best for the shows that bore her name, Moore's credits included a number of stints on other TV shows and movie roles.
      Her co-stars from those projects also paid tribute.
      Wilmer Valderrama, who worked with Moore when she guest starred on "That '70s Show," called the experience "a memory I will carry forever."
      Jewel Staite, who appeared in the 2002 film "Cheats" alongside the legend, said it was a "pleasure" working with the star and "seeing her grace, humour, and brilliance up close."
      "I did not take it for granted," she wrote.
      Those who never had to a chance to work with Moore paid tribute to her for blazing trails for women in television, both through her role as a independent young female professional on the "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and her leadership behind the scenes.
      "I could not do what I do without her," wrote Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom, star and creator of the CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
      Carl Reiner, creator of "The Dick Van Dyke Show, summed up her impact in an interview with CNN on Wednesday: "I think Mary broke it open for a lot of people who can not only be funny, but who are deeply talented actors."
      CNN's Faith Holland contributed to this report.