Ed Asner, more pay tribute to Mary Tyler Moore

(CNN) The death of iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has sent waves of sadness through Hollywood and beyond.

Following her death, Moore's friends, former co-stars and famous fans shared their grief.

"A great lady I loved and owe so much to has left us. I will miss her," wrote Ed Asner on Twitter. "I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me."

Carol Burnett released a statement, saying, "She will be so missed. She was a pioneer on television and also one of the sweetest, nicest people I ever knew."

Bob Newhart called into CNN Wednesday and remembered Moore as a person who "cared a lot about actors."

