Story highlights Edward Majerczyk's plea deal was limited to his role in obtaining images

Victims were tricked into providing usernames and passwords to a third-party website

(CNN) A Chicago man was sentenced to nine months in prison in a plea deal Tuesday for hacking the electronic accounts of 30 celebrities and stealing their personal data, including nude photos and videos.

Edward Majerczyk, 29, was accused of orchestrating a phishing scheme from November 2013 to August 2014 that netted personal information from celebrities including Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton and many more in Los Angeles.

Lawrence likened the privacy invasion to a "sex crime" and said she worried about its impact on her career.

Majerczyk, the son of two Chicago police officers, did not plead guilty to distributing the images. His plea was limited to his role in obtaining them.

After his case was transferred from California to Chicago he pleaded guilty in September to one count of unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information.

Read More