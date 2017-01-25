Story highlights The band formed in 1969

Trucks continued to perform well into his 60s

(CNN) Butch Trucks, a co-founder and drummer for the Allman Brothers Band, passed away Tuesday night at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida, his booking agent, Page Stallings, told CNN. Trucks was 69.

Trucks fell in love with playing the drums as a young man -- despite his Baptist parents not wanting him to be involved with secular music. The Jacksonville, Florida, native was raised in a strict religious home.

In an interview with Classic Bands, Trucks said he briefly worked a "straight job" before linking up with what would become the Allman Brothers Band in 1969.

"About a week into that job, Duane and Gregg [Allman] were in town playing with the Allman Joys and I got a call from 'em saying their drummer had just quit, and they wanted me to come fill in, so I did," Trucks said. "I filled in for a couple of nights. After a couple of nights they said, 'Hey, your band is great. You guys like Bob Dylan? This club owner loves Bob Dylan. You played Dylan, Byrds, and that kind of thing. Why don't you guys audition and you can all just take over our gig for us?' So we did and the club owner loved us, and we wound up working there for the next two years."

That came after promising live gigs around the South and a disastrous stint in Los Angeles, where a record label had tried to mold them into a psychedelic rock band.

