Breaking News

Mary Tyler Moore turned the world on as comedy icon

By Brian Lowry, CNN

Updated 3:46 PM ET, Wed January 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

    JUST WATCHED

    Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80 03:33

(CNN)When Mary Tyler Moore auditioned for the role of Laura on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," series creator Carl Reiner famously put his hand on her head, walked her down to producer Sheldon Leonard's office and said, "I found her, here she is."

That might have been television viewers' introduction to Moore, but audiences would continue finding her for years to come, in a Hall of Fame career that included two of the best sitcoms of all time: "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
Moore was an inordinately gifted comedienne, from her trademark bouts of crying to her stammering delivery when flustered. Yet her career went well beyond that, from her brilliant performance in the movie "Ordinary People" to her influence as a co-founder of MTM with then-husband Grant Tinker, a TV production powerhouse that produced not only "Mary Tyler Moore" but many signature programs, including "St. Elsewhere," "Hill Street Blues" and multiple spinoffs from her program, such as "Lou Grant" and "Rhoda."
    Tinker, the former NBC chairman, died in November, and the loss of both of them in such short order almost feels like the end of a TV era.
      Having started as a dancer -- and been featured solely for her legs as the secretary whose face was never seen in the 1950s show "Richard Diamond, Private Detective" -- Moore had to overcome skepticism at the time that a beautiful actress (someone who could famously "turn the world on with her smile," as the song went) could also be funny. Her series, moreover, marked a breakthrough in terms of depicting a working woman, one who was single, dated but devoted to her career.
      Read More
      Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose 1970s TV show helped usher in a new era for women on television, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/25/entertainment/mary-tyler-moore-death/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died Wednesday, January 25,&lt;/a&gt; her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum said. Moore was 80 years old. &quot;The Mary Tyler Moore Show&quot; debuted in 1970 and starred the actress as Mary Richards, a single career woman at a Minneapolis TV station. The series was hailed as the first modern woman&#39;s sitcom.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose 1970s TV show helped usher in a new era for women on television, died Wednesday, January 25, her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum said. Moore was 80 years old. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" debuted in 1970 and starred the actress as Mary Richards, a single career woman at a Minneapolis TV station. The series was hailed as the first modern woman's sitcom.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 26
      Moore came to fame in &quot;The Dick Van Dyke Show,&quot; a sitcom that ran from 1961-1966. She played Laura Petrie, the wife of Van Dyke&#39;s character.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore came to fame in "The Dick Van Dyke Show," a sitcom that ran from 1961-1966. She played Laura Petrie, the wife of Van Dyke's character.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 26
      Moore poses for a portrait in 1964. She began her career as a dancer.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore poses for a portrait in 1964. She began her career as a dancer.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 26
      Moore and Van Dyke hold Emmy Awards in 1966. Moore won two Emmys for &quot;The Dick Van Dyke Show&quot; and four for &quot;The Mary Tyler Moore Show.&quot;
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore and Van Dyke hold Emmy Awards in 1966. Moore won two Emmys for "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and four for "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
      Hide Caption
      4 of 26
      Moore and Julie Andrews appear in a scene from the 1967 film &quot;Thoroughly Modern Millie.&quot;
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore and Julie Andrews appear in a scene from the 1967 film "Thoroughly Modern Millie."
      Hide Caption
      5 of 26
      Moore and her second husband, Grant Tinker, attend the premiere of &quot;Thoroughly Modern Millie.&quot; The two started the television production company MTM Enterprises, which produced &quot;The Mary Tyler Moore Show&quot; as well as such acclaimed series as &quot;The Bob Newhart Show,&quot; &quot;Hill Street Blues&quot; and &quot;St. Elsewhere.&quot;
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore and her second husband, Grant Tinker, attend the premiere of "Thoroughly Modern Millie." The two started the television production company MTM Enterprises, which produced "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" as well as such acclaimed series as "The Bob Newhart Show," "Hill Street Blues" and "St. Elsewhere."
      Hide Caption
      6 of 26
      Moore puts her arm around her son, Richard, at a Teach Foundation benefit in 1968. Richard, Moore&#39;s only child, died in 1980 after he accidentally shot himself while handling a shotgun.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore puts her arm around her son, Richard, at a Teach Foundation benefit in 1968. Richard, Moore's only child, died in 1980 after he accidentally shot himself while handling a shotgun.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 26
      Moore, Robert Wagner and Barbara Rhoades, right, appear in the 1968 film &quot;Don&#39;t Just Stand There!&quot;
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore, Robert Wagner and Barbara Rhoades, right, appear in the 1968 film "Don't Just Stand There!"
      Hide Caption
      8 of 26
      Moore poses for a photo circa 1968.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore poses for a photo circa 1968.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 26
      Moore plays opposite Elvis Presley in the 1969 movie &quot;Change of Habit.&quot;
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore plays opposite Elvis Presley in the 1969 movie "Change of Habit."
      Hide Caption
      10 of 26
      The opening sequence of &quot;The Mary Tyler Moore Show&quot; -- with Moore twirling and tossing her cap -- became iconic.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      The opening sequence of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" -- with Moore twirling and tossing her cap -- became iconic.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 26
      Moore plays Mary Richards on &quot;The Mary Tyler Moore Show&quot; in 1971.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore plays Mary Richards on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in 1971.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 26
      Moore, in the pink shirt, poses with cast members of &quot;The Mary Tyler Moore Show&quot; in 1974. Clockwise from Moore are Gavin MacLeod, Betty White, Ed Asner, Ted Knight and Georgia Engel. The show ended in 1977 but spurred several spinoffs, including &quot;Rhoda&quot; and &quot;The Lou Grant Show.&quot;
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore, in the pink shirt, poses with cast members of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in 1974. Clockwise from Moore are Gavin MacLeod, Betty White, Ed Asner, Ted Knight and Georgia Engel. The show ended in 1977 but spurred several spinoffs, including "Rhoda" and "The Lou Grant Show."
      Hide Caption
      13 of 26
      Moore dances in &quot;Mary&#39;s Incredible Dream,&quot; a CBS special in 1975.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore dances in "Mary's Incredible Dream," a CBS special in 1975.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 26
      &quot;Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile,&quot; said her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      "Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile," said her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 26
      Moore visits Moscow&#39;s Red Square in 1976.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore visits Moscow's Red Square in 1976.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 26
      Moore accepts a People&#39;s Choice Award in 1977.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore accepts a People's Choice Award in 1977.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 26
      Moore acts with Timothy Hutton in 1980&#39;s &quot;Ordinary People.&quot; For her role in the film, she was nominated for a best actress Oscar.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore acts with Timothy Hutton in 1980's "Ordinary People." For her role in the film, she was nominated for a best actress Oscar.
      Hide Caption
      18 of 26
      Moore holds up the Golden Globe Award she won for &quot;Ordinary People.&quot;
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore holds up the Golden Globe Award she won for "Ordinary People."
      Hide Caption
      19 of 26
      Moore and Dudley Moore, no relation, appear in the 1982 film &quot;Six Weeks.&quot;
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore and Dudley Moore, no relation, appear in the 1982 film "Six Weeks."
      Hide Caption
      20 of 26
      Moore and her third husband, Robert Levine, attend the New York premiere of &quot;The English Patient&quot; in 1996. She was married to Levine when she died.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore and her third husband, Robert Levine, attend the New York premiere of "The English Patient" in 1996. She was married to Levine when she died.
      Hide Caption
      21 of 26
      Moore re-enacts her famous hat toss afer a bronze statue of her was unveiled in 2002. The statue was unveiled in Minneapolis, where &quot;The Mary Tyler Moore Show&quot; takes place.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore re-enacts her famous hat toss afer a bronze statue of her was unveiled in 2002. The statue was unveiled in Minneapolis, where "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" takes place.
      Hide Caption
      22 of 26
      Moore receives the David Angell Humanitarian Award from Larry King in 2002. The award was established by the American Screenwriters Association. Moore suffered from Type 1 diabetes and was chairwoman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore receives the David Angell Humanitarian Award from Larry King in 2002. The award was established by the American Screenwriters Association. Moore suffered from Type 1 diabetes and was chairwoman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
      Hide Caption
      23 of 26
      Moore poses at her home in Greenwich, Connecticut in 2011.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore poses at her home in Greenwich, Connecticut in 2011.
      Hide Caption
      24 of 26
      Moore and Van Dyke share a moment on stage at the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      Moore and Van Dyke share a moment on stage at the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
      Hide Caption
      25 of 26
      From left, Betty White, Moore and Valerie Harper sit together at a 2013 reunion of cast members from &quot;The Mary Tyler Moore Show.&quot;
      Photos: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore
      From left, Betty White, Moore and Valerie Harper sit together at a 2013 reunion of cast members from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."
      Hide Caption
      26 of 26
      19 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED05 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED13 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED18 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED29 Mary Tyler Moore RESTRICTED17 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED11 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED24 Mary Tyler Moore RESTRICTED01 mary tyler moore03 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED31 Mary Tyler Moore RESTRICTED10 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED30 Mary Tyler Moore RESTRICTED15 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED16 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED02 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED09 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED25 Mary Tyler Moore RESTRICTED04 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED26 Mary Tyler Moore RESTRICTED08 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED06 mary tyler moore12 mary tyler moore33 Mary Tyler Moore RESTRICTED07 mary tyler moore RESTRICTED22 Mary Tyler Moore RESTRICTED
      "She did everything so naturally and so gracefully," Reiner said of Moore in a 2015 PBS special, calling her "the Grace Kelly of comedians."
      Moore's career actually hit a fallow period after "The Dick Van Dyke Show," before Van Dyke featured her in a variety special that helped trigger interest in her among network executives.
      "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" followed in 1970, quickly becoming one of the most popular series on television. While Moore was surrounded by a one-for-the-ages cast, she more than held her own, including what many consider one of the greatest sitcom episodes ever, where Moore's character -- after admonishing her co-workers for joking about it -- breaks into uncontrollable laughter during a funeral for Chuckles the Clown.
      Moore continued to work regularly -- in television and on stage -- after those shows, while earning plaudits for her work as an advocate for various causes, including diabetes research.
      The memories that linger, though, will for most stem from the glow she brought to the screen in the 1960s and '70s. And thanks to those shows, that hat she tossed skyward during the credits of her eponymous series will never come down.