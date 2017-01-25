Mary Tyler Moore turned the world on as comedy icon

(CNN) When Mary Tyler Moore auditioned for the role of Laura on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," series creator Carl Reiner famously put his hand on her head, walked her down to producer Sheldon Leonard's office and said, "I found her, here she is."

That might have been television viewers' introduction to Moore, but audiences would continue finding her for years to come, in a Hall of Fame career that included two of the best sitcoms of all time: "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Moore was an inordinately gifted comedienne, from her trademark bouts of crying to her stammering delivery when flustered. Yet her career went well beyond that, from her brilliant performance in the movie "Ordinary People" to her influence as a co-founder of MTM with then-husband Grant Tinker, a TV production powerhouse that produced not only "Mary Tyler Moore" but many signature programs, including "St. Elsewhere," "Hill Street Blues" and multiple spinoffs from her program, such as "Lou Grant" and "Rhoda."

Tinker, the former NBC chairman, died in November, and the loss of both of them in such short order almost feels like the end of a TV era.

Having started as a dancer -- and been featured solely for her legs as the secretary whose face was never seen in the 1950s show "Richard Diamond, Private Detective" -- Moore had to overcome skepticism at the time that a beautiful actress (someone who could famously "turn the world on with her smile," as the song went) could also be funny. Her series, moreover, marked a breakthrough in terms of depicting a working woman, one who was single, dated but devoted to her career.

