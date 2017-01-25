Story highlights Current recorded height of Everest is 8,848 meters (29,029 feet)

That measurement was made 62 years ago

New Delhi (CNN) The world's tallest mountain may have shrunk following the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

That's what a group of Indian scientists want to check, after satellite data suggested Everest may have reduced in height following the impact.

"Everest was last measured in 1955 by the Indian government," said the country's Surveyor-General Swarna Subba Rao.

That survey recorded the height of the world's tallest mountain as 8,848 meters, or 29,029 feet.

Rao wants to send a team of about 30 scientists and surveyors to measure the mountain, which may have dropped by at least a meter following the 7.8 magnitude Nepal quake.

