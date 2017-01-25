Breaking News

Mount Everest: Scientists to measure height after Nepal earthquake

By Medhavi Arora, Sugam Pokharel and James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 7:14 AM ET, Wed January 25, 2017

This photograph taken on April 20, 2015 shows a view of Mount Everest (C-top) towering over the Nupse, from the village of Tembuche in the Khumbu region of northeastern Nepal. Sherpas, thought to be of Tibetan origin, have a long and proud history of mountaineering, and the term today is used for all Nepalese high-altitude porters and guides assisting climbing expeditions around Everest. The April 25 quake, which left more than 7,800 people dead across Nepal, was the Himalayan nation's deadliest disaster in over 80 years, and triggered an avalanche which killed 18 people on Everest, leading mountaineering companies to call off their spring expeditions, marking the second year with virtually no summits to the roof of the world. AFP PHOTO / ROBERTO SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Current recorded height of Everest is 8,848 meters (29,029 feet)
  • That measurement was made 62 years ago

New Delhi (CNN)The world's tallest mountain may have shrunk following the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

That's what a group of Indian scientists want to check, after satellite data suggested Everest may have reduced in height following the impact.
    "Everest was last measured in 1955 by the Indian government," said the country's Surveyor-General Swarna Subba Rao.
      That survey recorded the height of the world's tallest mountain as 8,848 meters, or 29,029 feet.
      Rao wants to send a team of about 30 scientists and surveyors to measure the mountain, which may have dropped by at least a meter following the 7.8 magnitude Nepal quake.
      Mountaineers head for the summit of Everest. The height of the world's tallest mountain may have changed.

      Getting permission

      "The actual measurement only takes a few days, but the preparation can take anywhere up to six months, since we have to monitor the weather and get clearance," Rao said.
      Everest's summit sits at the border of Tibet and Nepal, and Beijing and Kathmandu must be consulted in order to carry out such an expedition.
      "To remeasure the height of Everest is a matter of pride for any country or a scientific community," said Suresh Man Shrestha, deputy director general of Nepal's Survey Department.
      "That is their chance to showcase their talents and resources. So it is obvious many countries want to get involved in anything Everest-related."
      A Chinese team measured the mountain in 2005, Shrestha said, but since the research was not authorized by Nepal, the country did not recognize the data as the official height. The Chinese team measured the height at 8,844 meters (29,015 feet).
      "Nepal's survey department is working on a plan to survey Everest's height on our own -- since there have been many claims about movement of its tectonic plate during the recent earthquake," Shrestha said.
      He added that Indian scientists may be able to join that survey but will have to apply through formal channels.
      Rao said his team has had informal discussions with Nepalese officials and are in the process of making a diplomatic request.
      The journey to the summit of Mount Everest is a challenge an increasing number have taken on since the summit was first reached in in 1953 by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. Until the late 1970s, only a handful of climbers per year reached the summit. By 2012 that number rose to more than 500.
      The journey to the summit of Mount Everest is a challenge an increasing number have taken on since the summit was first reached in in 1953 by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. Until the late 1970s, only a handful of climbers per year reached the summit. By 2012 that number rose to more than 500.
      Explorers are seen in 1922 at Camp II on the East Rongbuk Glacier. That same year, seven Sherpas were killed when they were caught in an avalanche during an expedition led by George Mallory.
      Explorers are seen in 1922 at Camp II on the East Rongbuk Glacier. That same year, seven Sherpas were killed when they were caught in an avalanche during an expedition led by George Mallory.
      George Mallory and Edward Felix Norton reach 27,000 feet on the northeast ridge of Everest in 1922. They failed to reach the summit.
      George Mallory and Edward Felix Norton reach 27,000 feet on the northeast ridge of Everest in 1922. They failed to reach the summit.
      Mallory returns to Everest In June 1924. He&#39;s seen here with his climbing partner Andrew Irvine at the base camp. This is the last photo of the the two before they disappeared on the mountain. Mallory&#39;s body was found 75 years later, showing signs of a fatal fall.
      Mallory returns to Everest In June 1924. He's seen here with his climbing partner Andrew Irvine at the base camp. This is the last photo of the the two before they disappeared on the mountain. Mallory's body was found 75 years later, showing signs of a fatal fall.
      Mountaineers are seen preparing to leave their camp during one of Eric Shipton&#39;s early expeditions on Everest in the 1930s. While Shipton never made it to the summit, his exploration of the mountain paved the way for others.
      Mountaineers are seen preparing to leave their camp during one of Eric Shipton's early expeditions on Everest in the 1930s. While Shipton never made it to the summit, his exploration of the mountain paved the way for others.
      Shipton leads an expedition exploring the Khumbu Glacier icefall in November 1951.
      Shipton leads an expedition exploring the Khumbu Glacier icefall in November 1951.
      Shipton is also known for discovering and photographing footprints of an unknown animal or person, like this one taken in 1951. Many attributed these to the Yeti, or Abominable Snowman.
      Shipton is also known for discovering and photographing footprints of an unknown animal or person, like this one taken in 1951. Many attributed these to the Yeti, or Abominable Snowman.
      Edmund Hillary sits at base camp in May 1953 before heading out on what would become the first successful ascent to the top of the world.
      Edmund Hillary sits at base camp in May 1953 before heading out on what would become the first successful ascent to the top of the world.
      Hillary and Nepalese-Indian mountaineer Tenzing Norgay climb beyond a crevasse on Mount Everest in 1953. Upon meeting George Lowe, who had climbed up to meet the descending duo, Hillary reportedly exclaimed, &quot;Well George, we knocked the bastard off!&quot;
      Hillary and Nepalese-Indian mountaineer Tenzing Norgay climb beyond a crevasse on Mount Everest in 1953. Upon meeting George Lowe, who had climbed up to meet the descending duo, Hillary reportedly exclaimed, "Well George, we knocked the bastard off!"
      Members of a U.S. expedition team and Sherpas are shown with their climbing gear on Everest. The team, led by Jim Whittaker, reached the top on May 1, 1963, becoming the first Americans to do so.
      Members of a U.S. expedition team and Sherpas are shown with their climbing gear on Everest. The team, led by Jim Whittaker, reached the top on May 1, 1963, becoming the first Americans to do so.
      Whittaker&#39;s team members climb Everest&#39;s West Ridge in 1963.
      Whittaker's team members climb Everest's West Ridge in 1963.
      On April 5, 1970, six Sherpas died in an avalanche at the Khumbu Icefall. The icefall, at the head of the Khumbu Glacier, seen here in 2003, is one of the more treacherous areas of the ascent.
      On April 5, 1970, six Sherpas died in an avalanche at the Khumbu Icefall. The icefall, at the head of the Khumbu Glacier, seen here in 2003, is one of the more treacherous areas of the ascent.
      British Army soldiers and mountaineers John &quot;Brummie&quot; Stokes and Michael &quot;Bronco&quot; Lane above the icefall at the entrance to the West Col (or western pass) of Mount Everest during their successful ascent of the mountain. The joint British-Nepalese army expedition reached the summit on May 16, 1976.
      British Army soldiers and mountaineers John "Brummie" Stokes and Michael "Bronco" Lane above the icefall at the entrance to the West Col (or western pass) of Mount Everest during their successful ascent of the mountain. The joint British-Nepalese army expedition reached the summit on May 16, 1976.
      In 1978, Reinhold Messner makes the first ascent without supplemental oxygen. Messner is seen here at Munich Airport showing reporters his frozen thumb after climbing to the top of Nanga Parbat in Pakistan, alone and without an oxygen mask.
      In 1978, Reinhold Messner makes the first ascent without supplemental oxygen. Messner is seen here at Munich Airport showing reporters his frozen thumb after climbing to the top of Nanga Parbat in Pakistan, alone and without an oxygen mask.
      French climber Jean-Marc Boivin becomes the first person to paraglide from Everest&#39;s summit in September 1998.
      French climber Jean-Marc Boivin becomes the first person to paraglide from Everest's summit in September 1998.
      The 1996 climbing season was one of the deadliest, when 15 people died on Everest, eight in a single storm in May of that year.
      The 1996 climbing season was one of the deadliest, when 15 people died on Everest, eight in a single storm in May of that year.
      Francys Distefano-Arsentiev became the first American woman to reach Everest&#39;s summit without bottled oxygen on May 23, 1998. However, she and her husband, Sergei Arsentiev, never made it off the mountain. They died after becoming separated while attempting to descend in the dark. At least one climbing party found Francys barely conscious, but there was nothing they could do to save her. Her husband&#39;s body was found years later. It is believed he fell while trying to save his wife.
      Francys Distefano-Arsentiev became the first American woman to reach Everest's summit without bottled oxygen on May 23, 1998. However, she and her husband, Sergei Arsentiev, never made it off the mountain. They died after becoming separated while attempting to descend in the dark. At least one climbing party found Francys barely conscious, but there was nothing they could do to save her. Her husband's body was found years later. It is believed he fell while trying to save his wife.
      Pemba Dorje Sherpa and Moni Mulepati became the first people to get married on Everest&#39;s summit, on March 30, 2005. The couple are seen here waving from base camp on June 2, 2005.
      Pemba Dorje Sherpa and Moni Mulepati became the first people to get married on Everest's summit, on March 30, 2005. The couple are seen here waving from base camp on June 2, 2005.
      Sherpa climbers pose at Everest Base Camp after collecting garbage during the Everest cleanup expedition on May 28, 2010. A group of 20 Nepalese climbers collected nearly two tons of garbage in a high-risk expedition to clean up the world&#39;s highest peak.
      Sherpa climbers pose at Everest Base Camp after collecting garbage during the Everest cleanup expedition on May 28, 2010. A group of 20 Nepalese climbers collected nearly two tons of garbage in a high-risk expedition to clean up the world's highest peak.
      Mountaineer Ralf Dujmovits took this image of a long line of climbers heading up Everest in May 2012.
      Mountaineer Ralf Dujmovits took this image of a long line of climbers heading up Everest in May 2012.
      Jordan Romero became the youngest person to reach the summit, at age 13, on May 22, 2013. Jordan, right, is seen here on the summit with one of the Sherpas who helped him make the ascent.
      Jordan Romero became the youngest person to reach the summit, at age 13, on May 22, 2013. Jordan, right, is seen here on the summit with one of the Sherpas who helped him make the ascent.
      Yuichiro Miura, became the oldest person to summit Everest, on May 23, 2013, at the age of 80.
      Yuichiro Miura, became the oldest person to summit Everest, on May 23, 2013, at the age of 80.
      Malavath Poorna, left, holds up her national flag on May 24, when the 13-year-old daughter of poor Indian farmers became the youngest girl to climb Everest.
      Malavath Poorna, left, holds up her national flag on May 24, when the 13-year-old daughter of poor Indian farmers became the youngest girl to climb Everest.
      How do you measure a mountain?

      The Indian team plans to use a combination of precise GPS measurements and triangulation to measure the height of the mountain, at an estimated cost of around $800,000.
      GPS technology similar to that found in most smartphones can give latitude, longitude and height measurements, provided weather conditions do not prevent a clear satellite signal.
      "A signal receiver would be installed at the base camp -- at a nearest point possible to the summit of Everest," Shrestha explained.
      "The area has to be even and stable. Ideally it should be installed at the top of Everest but due to excess snowfall, crazy wind, and uneven surface, it is not possible."
      The team will monitor signals sent between the receiver and satellites for 5-6 weeks, and convert the time it takes the signals to arrive into a height measurement.
      Though Shrestha said the Nepalese team will not use traditional methods to measure the mountain, as GPS is more accurate, Rao said the Indian scientists also hope to use triangulation to get a height measurement.
      This ancient trigonometric method measures the angles in a triangle formed by three survey control points. Provided the length of one side of the triangle is known, the other distances can be easily calculated.