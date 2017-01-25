What the US-Mexico border looks like before Trump's wall
Updated 5:15 PM ET, Wed January 25, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
(CNN)On his sixth day in office, President Donald Trump signed executive orders to begin construction of a wall between the United States and Mexico, making good on a campaign promise. He also announced he will boost deportation efforts and beef up border patrol resources along the border.
The 1,933-mile barrier cuts through towns, rivers and desolate terrain and across California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. Here's a look at how the US-Mexico border looks before the construction of the wall begins:
Read more:
In the shadow of Trump's wall
Building Trump's wall: For Texans, it's complicated
The many challenges facing Trump's wall
Building Trump's wall: For Texans, it's complicated
The many challenges facing Trump's wall