Explosions killed at least 10 people and injured another 30

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) The Al-Shabaab extremist group claimed responsibility for two explosions that rocked the Somali capital of Mogadishu Wednesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring another 30.

Attackers detonated a truck bomb outside the gates of the Dayah hotel -- which is near the country's parliament building and popular with both lawmakers and government officials -- before storming inside, Somali Police Major Ahmed Ibrahim told CNN.

A second truck exploded nearby 15 minutes later, Ibrahim said. Five attackers were killed by Somali security forces.

The aftermath of a truck bomb in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Wednesday morning.

Ali Hajji, the head nurse at the nearby Hayad hospital, says the death toll is likely to rise because of the number of people seriously injured.

Al-Shabaab is an al Qaeda-linked terror group that seeks to turn the country into a fundamentalist Islamic state and has carried out repeated attacks against the government and military targets.

