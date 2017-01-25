Story highlights Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack

Bombs went off outside a hotel, which attackers then stormed, police say

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) The Al-Shabaab extremist group claimed responsibility for two explosions that rocked the Somali capital of Mogadishu Wednesday, killing at least five people.

Attackers detonated a truck bomb and then stormed the Daya hotel, which is near the country's parliament building and popular with both lawmakers and government officials, Somali Police Major Ahmed Ibrahim told CNN.

A second explosion was heard nearby about 15 minutes later, and gunfire is still ongoing. Ibrahim said the second explosion was caused by the first one.

The aftermath of a truck bomb in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Wednesday morning.

Ali Hajji, the head nurse at the nearby Hayad hospital, says the death toll is likely to rise because of the number of people seriously injured.

Al-Shabaab is an al Qaeda-linked terror group that seeks to turn the country into a fundamentalist Islamic state and has carried out repeated attacks against the government and military targets.

