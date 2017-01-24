Tahoe ski patroller dies during avalanche control activities

Story highlights Experienced ski patroller dies before Tahoe resort opened Tuesday

Patroller had been working on avalanche control duties

San Francisco (CNN) A ski patroller died in an explosion while taking part in avalanche control duties at a Tahoe resort Tuesday morning

Joe Zuiches, 42, had been working before Squaw Valley resort's opening hours and was killed after the detonation of an explosive charge, according to the company, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

Ski patrol at most resorts perform avalanche control activities using explosives in the morning before opening the slopes to visitors. These procedures are to prevent avalanches while guests are at the resort.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office and North Tahoe Fire Department are investigating the death.

"Most of the hand charges are relatively safe," said Lt. Fred Guitron, Placer County Sheriff's Office. "They're being used all over ski resorts all over the United States. So it is unique to have something like this happen."

Read More