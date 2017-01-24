Story highlights Storm turns into a nor'easter and will bring more rain and snow

Death toll rises: 15 in Georgia, 4 in Mississippi, 4 in California and 1 in Pennsylvania

(CNN) The storm system that spawned a deadly spate of tornadoes in the Southeast has moved north, turning into a nor'easter.

It's slamming the coastal areas of New England with rain and strong winds, and could bring up to 10 inches of snow in inland areas.

Meanwhile, the Southeast is picking up the pieces after dozens of tornadoes tore through the region over the weekend, killing 19 people -- 15 of them in Georgia and four in Mississippi. Both governors have declared states of emergency.

The tornadoes killed more people in one weekend than in all of last year, when 17 died across the country.

Overall, four weather-related deaths were also reported in California and one person died in Pennsylvania, increasing the nationwide total to 24 since the weekend.

