Minnesota governor due to appear Tuesday after collapse during speech

(CNN) Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is still due to deliver his budget proposal Tuesday morning, less than a day after he collapsed during a major annual address.

Dayton is expected to make the presentation at 11:15 a.m. CT, as planned, his chief of state said.

The 69-year-old Democrat had been addressing lawmakers Monday night at the Capitol in St. Paul when he paused for a sip of water.

He briefly resumed speaking -- touting the success of the Affordable Care Act and MNSure, the state's health care marketplace -- before he slumped onto the lectern.

Video of the State of the State speech shows aides rushing to catch Dayton as he sinks toward the floor.

