Police: Florida deputy tried to kill elderly woman, frame it as suicide

Story highlights The 18-year veteran of the sheriff's office had met the woman while on duty

He is accused of trying to murder the woman via pills and carbon monoxide poisoning

(CNN) A 79-year-old woman's interaction with a longtime Sarasota, Florida, deputy sheriff began with a simple call for help.

It ended with that officer allegedly forging checks and attempting to kill the woman and frame it as a suicide, according to a legal affidavit and a law enforcement official.

Detective and patrol deputy Frankie Bybee was arrested on Monday and charged with grand theft, exploitation of the elderly and attempted murder, officials said.

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight laid out the dramatic allegations against the 18-year sheriff's veteran at a news conference on Monday, saying his actions were a "disgrace" to law enforcement professionals everywhere.

"To use that uniform to be sent to her home to provide her help and then exploit it is unacceptable," Knight said.

