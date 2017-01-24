What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Italian skier Christof Innerhofer competes in a World Cup race in Kitzbuhel, Austria, on Friday, January 20.
MMA legend Tito Ortiz prepares to enter the cage for his Bellator bout against Chael Sonnen on Saturday, January 21. Ortiz won by first-round submission and said it would be his final fight.
Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones stiff-arms Damarious Randall on his way to a 73-yard touchdown on Sunday, January 22. Jones had 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' 44-21 win over Green Bay.
Phoenix's Brandon Knight, top, fouls Toronto's DeMarre Carroll during an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Sunday, January 22.
Arsenal defender Gabriel, left, collides with Burnley's Ben Mee during a Premier League match in London on Sunday, January 22.
Egyptian handball player Eslam Issa takes a shot against Croatia during a World Championship match on Sunday, January 22. Croatia won 21-19 to advance to the quarterfinals.
New England wide receiver Chris Hogan catches one of his two touchdown passes in the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 22. Hogan finished the game with nine catches for 180 yards.
Ashley Wagner performs Sunday, January 22, during the exhibition gala of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Wagner finished second to Karen Chen in the overall competition.
Players with Connacht Rugby, a professional team from Ireland, pack together during a Champions Cup match in Toulouse, France, on Sunday, January 22.
San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard hangs onto the net to avoid landing on Cleveland's LeBron James during an NBA basketball game in Cleveland on Saturday, January 21. Leonard had a career-high 41 points as San Antonio won in overtime 118-115.
New Jersey goalie Keith Kinkaid eyes the puck during a home game against Montreal on Friday, January 20.
Horses jump over an obstacle during a steeplechase in Chepstow, Wales, on Friday, January 20.
Marseille forward Bafetembi Gomis, top, is tackled by Lyon defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa during a French league match on Sunday, January 22.
Syracuse's Tyus Battle goes up for a layup during a college basketball game at Notre Dame on Saturday, January 21.
Ice dancers Elicia and Stephen Reynolds perform at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday, January 21.
Serena Williams serves to Barbora Strycova during a fourth-round match at the Australian Open on Monday, January 23. Williams won in straight sets.
Sydney FC striker Bobo, left, competes for a header with Adelaide United defender Taylor Regan on Friday, January 20.
