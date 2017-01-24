Breaking News

What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos

Updated 6:46 AM ET, Tue January 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, dances with players after they &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/22/us/nfl-playoffs-nfc-and-afc-championship-games/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;clinched a spot in the Super Bowl&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, January 22. The Falcons crushed Green Bay 44-21 in the NFC Championship.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Arthur Blank, the owner of the Atlanta Falcons, dances with players after they clinched a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday, January 22. The Falcons crushed Green Bay 44-21 in the NFC Championship.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
New England quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after a third-quarter touchdown in the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 22. Brady and the Patriots defeated Pittsburgh 36-17 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/22/us/nfl-playoffs-nfc-and-afc-championship-games/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to earn a spot&lt;/a&gt; in next month&#39;s Super Bowl. It will be the seventh Super Bowl for Brady, more than any other quarterback in NFL history. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/01/25/us/gallery/super-bowl-superlatives/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more Super Bowl superlatives&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
New England quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after a third-quarter touchdown in the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 22. Brady and the Patriots defeated Pittsburgh 36-17 to earn a spot in next month's Super Bowl. It will be the seventh Super Bowl for Brady, more than any other quarterback in NFL history. See more Super Bowl superlatives
Hide Caption
2 of 23
Andy Murray, the world&#39;s No. 1 tennis player, serves at the Australian Open on Friday, January 20. Two days later, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/01/22/tennis/andy-murray-tennis-mischa-zverev-australian-open/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he was upset in the fourth round&lt;/a&gt; by Mischa Zverev.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Andy Murray, the world's No. 1 tennis player, serves at the Australian Open on Friday, January 20. Two days later, he was upset in the fourth round by Mischa Zverev.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
Fans of the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense show their support before a friendly match against Palmeiras on Saturday, January 21. It was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/22/football/brazil-chapecoense-returns-to-field/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the club&#39;s first match&lt;/a&gt; since a plane crash &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/29/americas/gallery/colombia-plane-crash-site/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;killed most of the team&lt;/a&gt; in late November.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Fans of the Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense show their support before a friendly match against Palmeiras on Saturday, January 21. It was the club's first match since a plane crash killed most of the team in late November.
Hide Caption
4 of 23
Italian skier Christof Innerhofer competes in a World Cup race in Kitzbuhel, Austria, on Friday, January 20.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Italian skier Christof Innerhofer competes in a World Cup race in Kitzbuhel, Austria, on Friday, January 20.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
MMA legend Tito Ortiz prepares to enter the cage for his Bellator bout against Chael Sonnen on Saturday, January 21. Ortiz won by first-round submission and said it would be his final fight.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
MMA legend Tito Ortiz prepares to enter the cage for his Bellator bout against Chael Sonnen on Saturday, January 21. Ortiz won by first-round submission and said it would be his final fight.
Hide Caption
6 of 23
Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones stiff-arms Damarious Randall on his way to a 73-yard touchdown on Sunday, January 22. Jones had 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons&#39; 44-21 win over Green Bay.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones stiff-arms Damarious Randall on his way to a 73-yard touchdown on Sunday, January 22. Jones had 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' 44-21 win over Green Bay.
Hide Caption
7 of 23
Phoenix&#39;s Brandon Knight, top, fouls Toronto&#39;s DeMarre Carroll during an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Sunday, January 22.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Phoenix's Brandon Knight, top, fouls Toronto's DeMarre Carroll during an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Sunday, January 22.
Hide Caption
8 of 23
Dallas&#39; Cody Eakin, left, fights Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers during an NHL hockey game in New York on Tuesday, January 17. Kreider &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/18502009/new-york-rangers-chris-kreider-fined-5k-hitting-cody-eakin-helmet&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was later fined $5,000&lt;/a&gt; for ripping off Eakin&#39;s helmet and beating him in the head with it. Earlier this season, Eakin had run into Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, earning a four-game suspension.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Dallas' Cody Eakin, left, fights Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers during an NHL hockey game in New York on Tuesday, January 17. Kreider was later fined $5,000 for ripping off Eakin's helmet and beating him in the head with it. Earlier this season, Eakin had run into Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, earning a four-game suspension.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
Arsenal defender Gabriel, left, collides with Burnley&#39;s Ben Mee during a Premier League match in London on Sunday, January 22.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Arsenal defender Gabriel, left, collides with Burnley's Ben Mee during a Premier League match in London on Sunday, January 22.
Hide Caption
10 of 23
Egyptian handball player Eslam Issa takes a shot against Croatia during a World Championship match on Sunday, January 22. Croatia won 21-19 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Egyptian handball player Eslam Issa takes a shot against Croatia during a World Championship match on Sunday, January 22. Croatia won 21-19 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
New England wide receiver Chris Hogan catches one of his two touchdown passes in the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 22. Hogan finished the game with nine catches for 180 yards.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
New England wide receiver Chris Hogan catches one of his two touchdown passes in the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 22. Hogan finished the game with nine catches for 180 yards.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
Ashley Wagner performs Sunday, January 22, during the exhibition gala of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Wagner finished second to Karen Chen in the overall competition.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Ashley Wagner performs Sunday, January 22, during the exhibition gala of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Wagner finished second to Karen Chen in the overall competition.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
Players with Connacht Rugby, a professional team from Ireland, pack together during a Champions Cup match in Toulouse, France, on Sunday, January 22.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Players with Connacht Rugby, a professional team from Ireland, pack together during a Champions Cup match in Toulouse, France, on Sunday, January 22.
Hide Caption
14 of 23
San Antonio&#39;s Kawhi Leonard hangs onto the net to avoid landing on Cleveland&#39;s LeBron James during an NBA basketball game in Cleveland on Saturday, January 21. Leonard had a career-high 41 points as San Antonio won in overtime 118-115.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard hangs onto the net to avoid landing on Cleveland's LeBron James during an NBA basketball game in Cleveland on Saturday, January 21. Leonard had a career-high 41 points as San Antonio won in overtime 118-115.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
New Jersey goalie Keith Kinkaid eyes the puck during a home game against Montreal on Friday, January 20.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
New Jersey goalie Keith Kinkaid eyes the puck during a home game against Montreal on Friday, January 20.
Hide Caption
16 of 23
Horses jump over an obstacle during a steeplechase in Chepstow, Wales, on Friday, January 20.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Horses jump over an obstacle during a steeplechase in Chepstow, Wales, on Friday, January 20.
Hide Caption
17 of 23
Marseille forward Bafetembi Gomis, top, is tackled by Lyon defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa during a French league match on Sunday, January 22.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Marseille forward Bafetembi Gomis, top, is tackled by Lyon defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa during a French league match on Sunday, January 22.
Hide Caption
18 of 23
Syracuse&#39;s Tyus Battle goes up for a layup during a college basketball game at Notre Dame on Saturday, January 21.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Syracuse's Tyus Battle goes up for a layup during a college basketball game at Notre Dame on Saturday, January 21.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
Ice dancers Elicia and Stephen Reynolds perform at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday, January 21.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Ice dancers Elicia and Stephen Reynolds perform at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday, January 21.
Hide Caption
20 of 23
Serena Williams serves to Barbora Strycova during a fourth-round match at the Australian Open on Monday, January 23. Williams won in straight sets.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Serena Williams serves to Barbora Strycova during a fourth-round match at the Australian Open on Monday, January 23. Williams won in straight sets.
Hide Caption
21 of 23
Sydney FC striker Bobo, left, competes for a header with Adelaide United defender Taylor Regan on Friday, January 20.
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Sydney FC striker Bobo, left, competes for a header with Adelaide United defender Taylor Regan on Friday, January 20.
Hide Caption
22 of 23
Japanese ski jumper Kaori Iwabuchi competes during a World Cup event in Yamagata, Japan, on Friday, January 20. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/16/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0117/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 29 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos
Japanese ski jumper Kaori Iwabuchi competes during a World Cup event in Yamagata, Japan, on Friday, January 20. See 29 amazing sports photos from last week
Hide Caption
23 of 23
01 what a shot 012402 what a shot 0124 RESTRICTED03 what a shot 012404 what a shot 012405 what a shot 012406 what a shot 0124 RESTRICTED07 what a shot 012408 what a shot 012409 what a shot 0124 RESTRICTED10 what a shot 012411 what a shot 0124 RESTRICTED12 what a shot 012413 what a shot 012414 what a shot 012415 what a shot 012416 what a shot 012417 what a shot 0124 RESTRICTED18 what a shot 012419 what a shot 012420 what a shot 012421 what a shot 012422 what a shot 012423 what a shot 0124
Take a look at 23 amazing sports photos from January 17 through January 23.