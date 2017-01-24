Story highlights Arrogate named racehorse of year

(CNN) Arrogate has been racing for less than a year, but the American thoroughbred has already built a formidable reputation.

After announcing his arrival in August by winning the 147-year-old Travers Stakes in a track-record time, the colt then pipped the much-loved California Chrome at the last in November's epic Breeders' Cup Classic.

In London Tuesday, the horse -- owned by Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid bin Abdullah -- was named the best in the world.

Arrogate, trained at Kentucky-based Juddmonte Farms, beat Chrome and Australian wonder-mare Winx to the 2016 Longines World's Best Racehorse award.

Huge congratulations to Arrogate and connections - the Longines World's Best Racehorse of 2016! #LonginesAwards pic.twitter.com/tHRIpXi9iV — Longines Equestrian (@LonginesEq) January 24, 2017

"It's remarkable, it really is," Juddmonte's delighted racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe told CNN after the plush ceremony at Claridge's Hotel.