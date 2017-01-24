Trump Policy: Day 5

Washington (CNN) Day 5 was a big win for those who hope fewer regulations will spur economic growth. It was a significant setback for environmentalists. President Donald Trump claims he'll strike a balance between the two over time. The controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, once stalled under President Barack Obama, may now one day begin flowing.

ACTION PRESIDENT TRUMP TOOK TODAY...

WHAT ELSE IS NEW ON DAY 5 ...

Price again defended both his stock picks, saying: "Everything I did was ethical, above board legal and transparent," and other new potential red flags.

Price addressed Trump's executive order on Obamacare for the first time, pledging that "no one will be worse off" because of Trump's action.

Price had an awkward back-and-forth with Sen. Sherrod Brown over Trump's statement that they were working together and almost ready with an Obamacare replacement plan.

Price also said: "I guarantee you that the individuals that lost coverage under the ACA, we will commit to making certain that they don't lose coverage under whatever replacement plan comes forward."

Price refused to say if he supports block granting Medicaid, which Kellyanne Conway raised over the weekend.

IMMIGRATION

ENVIRONMENT

Wilbur Ross, who was voted out of committee today, pledged to not intimidate climate scientists working for NOAA.

INFRASTRUCTURE/TRADE -- Transportation nominee Elaine Chao and Commerce nominee Wilbur Ross were approved by the Commerce Committee, both on voice votes.

TRADE

Trump's pulling the US out of TPP, which included 11 of the world's largest economies, is already creating ripples in Asia.

The Wall Street Journal reports Trump's Trade Rep. nominee, Robert Lighthizer, may have violated US law by representing the Brazilian government in the 1990s.

When the White House renegotiates NAFTA, could a US/Canada deal exclude Mexico?

TAXES -- Trump OMB nominee Mick Mulvaney -- Trump OMB nominee Mick Mulvaney faced the Senate today . He was pressed on the issue of not paying taxes on his babysitter, calling it a "mistake." GOP Sen. John McCain went after Mulvaney hard on what McCain feels is a pattern of Mulvaney wanting to cut defense budgets.

LOOKING AHEAD...

WEDNESDAY -- EVERYTHING -- Govs. Terry McAuliffe, D-Virginia, and Brian Sandoval, R-Nevada, speak in Washington in their capacity as chair and vice chair of the National Governors Association, focusing on "governors' collective priorities ... including state-federal priorities for the new administration and Congress," per a release. The NGA holds its -- Govs. Terry McAuliffe, D-Virginia, and Brian Sandoval, R-Nevada, speak in Washington in their capacity as chair and vice chair of the National Governors Association, focusing on "governors' collective priorities ... including state-federal priorities for the new administration and Congress," per a release. The NGA holds its winter meeting one month from now in Washington, which is expected to include meetings with Trump and Cabinet officials.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY/FRIDAY -- EVERYTHING -- Senate Democrats hold their retreat (Weds/Thurs) in Sherpherdstown, West Virginia, while a combined House and Senate Republicans hold their retreat (Weds/Thurs/Fri) in Philadelphia with Trump expected to attend Thursday.

FRIDAY -- TRADE -- UK Prime Minister May is expected to discuss a post-Brexit US/UK deal with Trump at their White House meeting.