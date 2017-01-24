Story highlights The decision to advance the pipelines would cast aside decisions by President Barack Obama's administration

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed executive actions to advance approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.

The decision to advance the pipelines cast aside efforts by President Barack Obama's administration to block construction of the two pipelines, while making good on one of Trump's campaign promises.

As he signed the documents Tuesday in the Oval Office, Trump also vowed to "renegotiate some of the terms" of the Keystone bill and said he would then seek to "get that pipeline built."

Trump also issued executive actions declaring oil pipelines built in the US should built with US materials, streamlining the regulatory process for pipeline construction and shortening the environmental review process.

Trump during his campaign said he would streamline the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, which was stalled for years in the Obama administration until Obama denied approval for the pipeline's construction altogether in November 2015.

