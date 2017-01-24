Trump has EPA on notice

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's administration has ordered ordered a freeze on some Environmental Protection Agency grants and contracts to states, as the department braces for more dramatic changes going forward.

"This is exactly what we were concerned about in the beginning," said Wenonah Hauter, head of Food & Water Watch. "Its a war on the EPA."

The EPA under a Donald Trump presidency will be everything he promised, according to a EPA action plan drafted by, Myron Ebell, a member of Trump's transition team who's also a director at the libertarian think tank Competitive Enterprise Institute.

A "wish list" for the EPA targets regulations such as those carbon emission rules that limit the amount of greenhouse gases allowed from power plants, and chopping $193 million in climate programs. The plan further calls for a change in how the EPA uses science, and calls for the agency to stop funding scientific research, over conflicts-of-interest concerns that the regulator should not also be involved with funding the science behind the regulations.

Marlo Lewis of CEI says the changes are welcome.

