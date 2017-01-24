Trump CIA chief hails predecessor who bashed the President

Story highlights Former Rep. Mike Pompeo was sworn-in Monday to become the spy agency's new director

His predecessor, John Brennan, had slammed Donald Trump on Saturday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's newly confirmed CIA director, Mike Pompeo, penned a message to employees Tuesday saluting his predecessor, John Brennan, just days after Brennan slammed the President for his appearance at the agency's headquarters.

"I am mindful that I follow the directorship of a distinguished CIA veteran, consummate intelligence officer, and devoted patriot," Pompeo said of Brennan in the message that was posted on the CIA's website.

Brennan's former deputy chief of staff, Nick Shapiro, said the ex-CIA chief and 25-year agency veteran had been " deeply saddened and angered " by Trump after the commander-in-chief addressed hundreds of CIA employees at their headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

Trump spent much of his speech -- which he gave in front of a memorial wall that honors the 117 CIA officers who have fallen in the line of duty -- focusing on the size of the crowd at his inauguration, how many of those in the audience had voted for him, his appearances on magazine covers, and saying he "has a running war with the media."

"Former CIA Director Brennan is deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump's despicable display of self-aggrandizement in front of CIA's Memorial Wall of Agency heroes," Shapiro said in a statement issued hours after Trump's visit to the headquarters. "Brennan says that Trump should be ashamed of himself."

