Paul Ryan invites Trump to address Congress February 28

Story highlights Ryan made the announcement during a weekly Republican congressional leadership news conference

Trump has accepted the invitation

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday invited President Donald Trump to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on February 28.

"We look forward to welcoming the president to the Capitol ... next month," Ryan announced during a weekly Republican congressional leadership news conference.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at a briefing Tuesday that the President has accepted the invitation.