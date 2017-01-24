Breaking News

Paul Ryan invites Trump to address Congress February 28

By Tom LoBianco, CNN

Updated 1:54 PM ET, Tue January 24, 2017

(CNN)House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday invited President Donald Trump to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on February 28.

"We look forward to welcoming the president to the Capitol ... next month," Ryan announced during a weekly Republican congressional leadership news conference.
    White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at a briefing Tuesday that the President has accepted the invitation.

