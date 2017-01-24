Nikki Haley easily confirmed as UN ambassador

Story highlights Haley was approved with wide bipartisan support, 96-4

Republicans are charging that Democrats are slow walking confirmations

Washington (CNN) The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations, making her the fourth member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet to be approved even as Republicans and Democrats battle angrily over the pace of confirmations.

Haley, the governor of South Carolina and a rising GOP star, was approved with wide bipartisan support, 96-4.

Republicans are upset at what they complain is a deliberate effort by Democrats to slow walk approval of Trump's top government executives and argue the GOP was much more cooperative when President Barack Obama got seven Cabinet members confirmed on the day he was sworn in back in 2009.

Haley, Republicans say, is an example of a largely non-controversial nominee who should have been approved faster.

"Our Democratic friends need to get over the fact that the election is over and now we have the responsibility of governing -- hopefully, together. But instead so far they've just chosen to obstruct and foot-drag, and to me one of the most shameful and reckless parts of this is the way in which they delayed the confirmation of an important member of President Trump's National Security Cabinet," said Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the second-ranking Republican leader.

