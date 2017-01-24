Story highlights President Donald Trump's youngest son was the target of cyberbullying over the weekend

"All children need to be protected from bullying + mockery. (incl. Barron Trump)," Lewinsky tweeted

Washington (CNN) Monica Lewinsky is citing the recent cyberbullying of Barron Trump to rail against online harassment.

The former White House intern, who is now an anti-bullying activist, took to Twitter Monday to defend the youngest child of President Donald Trump after several social media users -- particularly "Saturday Night Live" writer Katie Rich -- mocked the boy online.

"All children need to be protected from bullying + mockery. (incl. Barron Trump)," Lewinsky tweeted. "Let's be better than this."

all children need to be protected from bullying + mockery. (incl #barrontrump). let's be better than this. https://t.co/CH3IfdpQpu — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 23, 2017

Rich's tweet, which was sent out during President Trump's inauguration, was widely criticized on social media. Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton also weighed in, tweeting , "Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid."

Rich ultimately deleted the tweet as well as her Twitter account, which she then reactivated on Monday in order to post an apology. She has since been suspended indefinitely from the show for her tweet, a person familiar with the situation told CNN Money

Read More