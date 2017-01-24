Story highlights White House: US and India must stand "shoulder to shoulder"

Modi: "Warm" conversation with Trump

(CNN) Donald Trump spoke with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a call Tuesday, one of the few world leaders the new US President has spoken to since taking office on Friday.

According to a White House statement, Trump emphasized that Washington considers India a "true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world."

The new US leader also said he was looking forward to welcoming Modi in the US later this year.

Modi's a frequent visitor to the US; he's made four official visits since he assumed office in 2014. Last June marked the seventh time he had met former President Barack Obama.

On the call, Trump and Modi were said to have discussed opportunities to strengthen their partnership on the economy and defense, though no details were given.

