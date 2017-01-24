Washington (CNN) In a role reversal on Tuesday, Senate Democrats were imploring one of President Donald Trump's nominees to uphold a campaign promise he made -- while Republicans sought assurances the nominee would try to change Trump's mind.

South Carolina Rep. Mick Mulvaney faced the Senate Budget Committee on Tuesday morning in the first of two hearings he'll have for his confirmation as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

As Democrats on the committee repeatedly questioned Mulvaney about whether he would live up to Trump's campaign promise to not touch Social Security or Medicare, Republicans on the committee pressed Mulvaney to tell Trump that wouldn't be possible.

"Mr. Trump did say some things during the campaign that I wish he had not said," Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker said. "They're totally unrealistic, make no sense whatsoever, and I just wonder if you, is your sense that when you talk with him about the five levers, when you talk with him about the fact that it's impossible for us to balance the budget ... without dealing with these other programs, do you think he understands that?"

Corker was referring to the need to reform entitlement programs, which Mulvaney described as doable through five different pressure points, including retirement age and means testing.

Mulvaney assured the committee from his opening statements through questioning that he sees his role as telling the President the truth.

"I haven't been quiet and shy since I've been here," Mulvaney told Corker. "I have to imagine that the President knew what he was getting when he asked me to fill this role."

The sentiment from Republicans contrasted with that of their Democratic colleagues on the panel.

The ranking member, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, opened the hearing by saying Trump had committed to not touching Social Security and Medicare -- which Mulvaney has repeatedly talked about reforming.

"Over and over again, in fact the cornerstone, one of the cornerstones of his campaign was that he was not going to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid," Sanders said. "He wasn't ambiguous about this ... he said this over and over and over again, and I suspect that many millions of senior citizens in this country, millions of working class people who do not want to see Social Security or Medicare or Medicaid cut, voted for him for that reason."

Mulvaney didn't back off his views that the entitlement programs need revamping to survive -- and didn't back away from some of his past statements on the matter.

Michigan Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow raised past comments Mulvaney made that Social Security is akin to a Ponzi scheme.

"What I described it as is a plan that takes money from people now in order to give money to people now," Mulvaney said. "I wouldn't read too much into the description of it as a Ponzi scheme."

Under a rapid-fire series of questions from Republican and fellow South Carolinian Lindsey Graham, Mulvaney pledged to tell Trump that he will need to reconsider his campaign promise about not touching Social Security or Medicare.

"Will you tell him that the promise you made about Social Security and Medicare ... will lead to their demise?" Graham asked.

"Yes," said Mulvaney, who, in his opening statements, pointed out that his mother-in-law relied on Social Security and Medicare.

With prompts from his fellow Republicans, Mulvaney painted a picture to the panel about the need for reform for Social Security and Medicare to keep them solvent.

He brushed aside questions from Sanders, Stabenow and Sheldon Whitehouse about lifting the caps on contributions from income, saying there are other "levers" to pull.

Mulvaney said it would be his job to present the options to Trump.

"'Mr. President, if you'd like to fix Social Security, here are your levers. Where would you like to focus?'" Mulvaney said he'd tell the President.

Taxes barely come up

One of the biggest Democratic talking points against Mulvaney going into the hearing amounted to little more than a footnote in the early stages of the Budget panel hearing.

In a questionnaire given to the committee, Mulvaney admitted that he had failed to pay more than $15,000 in taxes on a household employee, a sitter for his newborn triplets.

Sanders did raise Mulvaney's tax issues in his opening statements -- noting that Mulvaney himself has taken a hard line on taxes in the past, as reported by CNN. "Mr. Chairman, this is a serious issue," Sanders said, noting that in the past similar issues have caused nominees to withdraw.

Mulvaney did not address the issue head on in his opening statement, but did so in response to a question from Budget Chairman Mike Enzi.

"In 2000, we had triplets. When they came home, we hired someone to help my wife take care of the children. In our mind, she was a babysitter," Mulvaney said, noting that she did not live in the house, did not clean and did not cook. "I did not consider her a household employee ... and didn't think about it again until two days after the President nominated me for this position."

Mulvaney said when he was nominated, he went through a checklist provided by the transition and was given IRS information that made him realize he had erred.

"It was immediately clear to me I'd make a mistake," Mulvaney said. "I told the President, I told the transition team, I called my CPA and said, 'What's the best way to fix this? It's a mistake I know about, how do I fix it?' "

Mulvaney said he then informed the committee and set about fixing the mistake.

Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray also raised the issue -- though she didn't ask Mulvaney any questions about it.

"I have serious concerns with your nomination. I am, of course, troubled by your failure to pay taxes and comply with the law over a period of several years, and it's simply not credible to me it never crossed your mind before now that you might owe taxes on behalf of your household employee," she said of his explanation for the oversight. She then moved on to other lines of questioning.