Graham blasts Trump after latest voter fraud claim

Washington (CNN) South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham blasted President Donald Trump, saying Tuesday he was undermining confidence in both the American democratic system and himself with the continued claims of voter fraud.

Trump surprised the top Republicans and Democrats in Congress on Monday when, during a dinner at the White House, he repeated his claim that millions of undocumented immigrants voted for Hillary Clinton -- allegedly depriving him of the popular vote.

"I wasn't there, but if the President of the United States is claiming that 3.5 million people voted illegally, that shakes confidence in our democracy — he needs to disclose why he believes that," Graham told CNN on Tuesday.

Trump has offered no evidence of the alleged voter fraud, and his claim, originally made two months ago, has been repeatedly debunked.

Graham has been one of staunchest Trump critics in the Senate but recently announced he would support Trump's pick for secretary of state, an olive branch to the new President.

