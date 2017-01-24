Graham blasts Trump after latest voter fraud claim

Washington (CNN)South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham blasted President Donald Trump, saying Tuesday he was undermining confidence in both the American democratic system and himself with the continued claims of voter fraud.
Trump surprised the top Republicans and Democrats in Congress on Monday when, during a dinner at the White House, he repeated his claim that millions of undocumented immigrants voted for Hillary Clinton -- allegedly depriving him of the popular vote.
"I wasn't there, but if the President of the United States is claiming that 3.5 million people voted illegally, that shakes confidence in our democracy — he needs to disclose why he believes that," Graham told CNN on Tuesday.
Trump has offered no evidence of the alleged voter fraud, and his claim, originally made two months ago, has been repeatedly debunked.
Graham has been one of staunchest Trump critics in the Senate but recently announced he would support Trump's pick for secretary of state, an olive branch to the new President.
Graham cautioned Tuesday that the continued harping from Trump would ultimately undermine his own support among the public.
"I would urge the President to knock this off; this is the greatest democracy on Earth, we're the leader of the free world, and people are going to start doubting you as a person if you keep making accusations against our electoral system without justification," Graham said. "This is going to erode his ability to govern this country if he does not stop it."
House Speaker Paul Ryan -- who has previously fought back against Trump's allegations of voter fraud -- largely sidestepped a question about his thoughts when Trump brought the claim up again in their meeting Monday.
"I've already commented on that, I've seen no evidence to that effect. I've made that very, very clear," Ryan said Tuesday.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to meet with Graham, Ryan and all of the House and Senate Republicans later this week in Philadelphia for their annual retreat.