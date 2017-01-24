Story highlights Observers say Rep. John Lewis spent 15-20 minutes among the crowd

(CNN) Most politicians aren't treated like celebrities. But most politicians aren't Rep. John Lewis.

The US congressman, fresh off his feud with President Donald Trump, landed Monday night at Washington's Reagan National Airport, where he was met with a swarm of adoring, selfie-seeking crowds chanting "Thank you!" and "Yes we can!"

People at the airport were mystified at first by the ruckus.

"We were waiting for our flight to Seattle and kept hearing a roar of applause that was coming in huge waves," said Zach St. John.

"THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!" For John Lewis as he returns to D.C. #johnlewis #thankyou #civilrights A video posted by Lisa Eng-Sarne/D. (@lisadiamondrough) on Jan 23, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

