Gov to Trump: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

(CNN) California's governor on Tuesday decidedly pitted his state against the Trump administration, in a call to prepare for "the battle ahead," during the annual State of the State address.

Instead of focusing on California, Gov. Jerry Brown pointed to the East, warning Washington that the most populous state in the union views the future as "uncertain" after the election, and that "dangers abound."

Brown said while federal law may overrule state law on immigration, California would use its enacted protective measures for undocumented immigrants. A variety of state measures offers the undocumented access to higher education and limit the state's cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

"We may be called upon to defend those laws and defend them we will," said Brown. "We will defend everybody -- every man, woman and child -- who has come here for a better life and has contributed to the well-being of our state."

Brown's promise comes as President Donald Trump has pledged to cut federal funding for so-called sanctuary cities, which could be millions for California's major cities.

Read More