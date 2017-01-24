House approves bill barring taxpayer money for abortions

(CNN) The House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday barring the use of any taxpayer money for abortions, days before a large contingent of anti-abortion activists are scheduled to attend the annual "March for Life" in Washington.

The measure passed mostly along party lines, 238-183.

Currently, the so-called "Hyde Amendment," which is regularly attached to annual funding bills, already prohibits federal agencies from using funds for abortion services. The measure approved on Tuesday would make that amendment permanent.

The amendment includes an exception for those abortions that are undertaken to protect the life of the mother or done in cases of rape or incest.

