Sen. Markey on Mulvaney and Price: I'm a 'no' on both

(CNN) With Friday's inauguration now formally in America's rearview mirror, Donald Trump is now officially the nation's commander in chief.

However, many of the President's Cabinet nominees are still enduring the arduous process of being confirmed by the Senate.

On Tuesday, Rep. Mick Mulvaney and Rep. Tom Price took turns in their respective hot seats during a pair of confirmation hearings, and the multihour event left Sen. Ed Markey unimpressed.

"They have big questions they have to answer," said Markey, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts.

Appearing live with CNN's Erin Burnett , Markey noted that those aforementioned questions "go right to the heart ... of the health care system in our country."

