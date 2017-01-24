Story highlights The DACA program, which Trump vowed to repeal, remains in place

Immigration officials are still accepting applications for the program

(CNN) On the campaign trail, Donald Trump vowed to repeal the measure that prevents immigrants known as DREAMers from being deported.

But days into the new President's administration, the federal government is still accepting applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Known as DACA, the program helps undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children get driver's licenses, enroll in colleges and secure jobs.

Many expected DACA, which President Obama created with an executive order in 2012, to be one of the first things to go once Trump took office. But although Trump has already signed several executive orders reversing actions of the Obama administration, as of late Tuesday it remained in place.

Steve Blando, a spokesman for US Citizenship and Immigration Services, said in a written statement Tuesday that the agency "is still accepting/processing DACA requests under existing policy."