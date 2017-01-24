Schumer, Democrats try to split Trump and Hill GOP over infrastructure

Story highlights Top Democrats unveiled their infrastructure package Tuesday

It's their first major bid to force Trump's hand on a policy issue where he is at odds with GOP leadership

Washington (CNN) Senate Democrats are offering President Donald Trump a $1 trillion proposal to upgrade the nation's aging infrastructure -- but he'd have to split with Republicans to get it.

In their first major bid to force Trump's hand on a policy issue where the President's populism is at odds with spendthrift congressional GOP leadership, top Democrats unveiled their infrastructure package Tuesday.

"We have heard Mr. Trump's talk of disaster and third-world infrastructure, and we agree something must be done. So we hope the President will join us," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said at a news conference unveiling the proposal Tuesday. "And we call on the President to persuade his Republican colleagues in the House and Senate to drop their opposition to investing in infrastructure and get on board with this plan."

The issue could become an early test of whether Trump's willingness during the campaign to break with Republican leaders has carried into the White House -- or if he will show patience for GOP lawmakers through a lengthy legislative process and instead target Democrats.

Before his inauguration, Trump made clear he intended to elevate Schumer as his chief opponent on Capitol Hill -- tweeting that his fellow New Yorker is Democrats' "head clown."

