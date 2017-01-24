(CNN) Two of the most cringeworthy things that the country has ever produced -- Cards Against Humanity and American politics -- may, in fact, be the perfect pair.

The company that produces the popular card game listed a Craigslist ad and posted an Instagram of a full-page ad seeking a new CEO. But given the oddly specific qualifications, they may be waiting a while.

Although, as is usually the case, you get the sense reading the qualifications that they may have someone in mind already. (Spoiler: It's former President Barack Obama.)

Grab a copy of the Trib today to check out our full page ad for a new CEO. We're hoping the right candidate will reach out: CardsAgainstHumanity.com/CEO A photo posted by Cards Against Humanity (@cardsagainsthumanity) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

Cards Against Humanity is usually described as a filthy version of Apple to Apples. And if you haven't heard of either of those games, you haven't been to a party at someone's house in the last decade and I can't help you.

"Let's face it: We have no idea what we're doing. This year, we wasted an enormous amount of time and energy trying to get Hillary Clinton elected President," the Craigslist ad begins.