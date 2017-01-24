Badlands National Park deletes tweets on climate change

Story highlights The tweets have since been deleted

This isn't the first time this has happened with park accounts

Washington (CNN) The Badlands National Park official account tweeted statistics about climate change on Tuesday that could contradict the how President Donald Trump's administration may want to present it.

The tweets were up for a few hours before they were deleted.

"Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years. #climate," one of the tweets read.

Trump once called climate change a "hoax" invented by the Chinese and, during his campaign for president, repeatedly questioned scientific conclusions that human activity has caused global warming. More recently, he has acknowledged "some connectivity" between human activity and climate change.

Democrats were quick to criticize the move.

