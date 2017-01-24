Why we're suing Donald Trump

Story highlights Zephyr Teachout: President Trump takes money from foreign governments through his businesses in violation of Constitution

Zephyr Teachout is an associate professor of law at Fordham University Law School and the author of "Corruption in America." She is among a group of lawyers who have filed a federal lawsuit against Donald Trump on behalf of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a nonprofit organization that aims to hold public officials legally accountable for their actions. Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) On Monday in federal court in New York, the bipartisan watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility in Government in Washington, or CREW, sued President Donald Trump for taking money from foreign governments through his business ventures. I am one of the lawyers on the suit.

Zephyr Teachout

The lawsuit is a response to an extraordinary situation in which the President of the United States is benefiting from business relationships with foreign countries. Needless to say, those countries have a deeply vested interest in presidential decisions regarding trade and military policy.

The framers of our country anticipated that such a situation would occur, and that it would lead to corruption. They included in the Constitution a clause — the so-called emoluments clause -- that prohibits officers of the United States from accepting anything of value from foreign governments without explicit congressional permission.

Of course, because he has not released his tax returns publicly, we do not know the full scope of the payments and benefits.