Twitter and the filibuster -- tools for Trump's agenda

Thomas M. Boyd, a former assistant attorney general in the Ronald Reagan administration, is a partner in the Washington office of DLA Piper, LLP. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) When Donald J. Trump took the oath of office last week, he was greeted by a new 115th Congress that represents the largest Republican congressional majority to welcome an incoming Republican president in nearly a century. Only two recent Republican presidents -- George W. Bush and Dwight D. Eisenhower -- entered office with both House and Senate majorities, each of them by the slimmest of margins.

The year, however, will be about more than numbers. In many ways, it will be about whether a President Trump and the Republican congressional majority can force votes on reforming Obamacare and Dodd-Frank , as well as introduce sanity into the fog of regulations that have hindered economic growth for the past eight years. And to do that, it may necessitate blending the power of social media with an "obsolete" parliamentary tool called the filibuster to better inform voters and contribute to political transparency.

Let's begin with the headcount. Trump will have a Senate majority of 52 Republicans; the Democratic minority will total 46, with two independents who caucus with them, including the peripatetic Bernie Sanders of Vermont who, having lost the presidential nomination during his trial run as a Democrat, has since reverted to his previous status as an independent.

In 2018, the next congressional election cycle, 25 Senate Democrats, including both independents, will be facing re-election (compared to eight Republicans). And 10 of those Democrats come from states that supported Trump in November. Depending on how they vote, and the extent to which their party unites to oppose Trump's legislative agenda, the prospect that Republicans might have a net gain of eight seats, and with it a filibuster-proof majority of 60 for the last two years of Trump's first term, is not outside the realm of possibility.

Whether this becomes more than an academic discussion depends upon how President Trump handles himself and the myriad sticky issues likely to face him the next two years. Even though Twitter has a brief history, Trump, like no one else in national politics, has mastered its use as a communications device.

