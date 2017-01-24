Brexit is happening -- and it's pushing Britain closer to Trump

Story highlights Jane Merrick: Isolation from Europe means Theresa May needs as many friends as possible

Trump needs friends to back his position as he tries to reshape new world order, she says

Jane Merrick is a British political journalist and former political editor of the Independent on Sunday newspaper. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Prime Minister Theresa May's attempts to launch Brexit without a vote in the British Parliament have been defeated by the highest court in the country. Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling is a humiliation for May, who wants withdrawal from the European Union to be as "clean" as possible.

In reality, the decision will not stop Brexit from happening: Downing Street insisted minutes after the ruling that Article 50 -- the legal trigger for Brexit -- will still be invoked by the end of March, as planned.

JUST WATCHED Austria: Populism is EU's biggest threat Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Austria: Populism is EU's biggest threat 07:41

Opposition parties in the houses of Parliament will try to slow down the process, tacking amendments to the legislation that is now needed. But Brexit remains on course.

May is the first foreign leader to meet Trump, and being "at the front of the queue" had been billed as a victory for the Prime Minister. Yet with the ink barely dry on the Supreme Court judgment, there is now greater pressure on May to make the meeting a success.

Read More